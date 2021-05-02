US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

