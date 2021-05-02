Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 342.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

