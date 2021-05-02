Usca Ria LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 204.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 149.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $289.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.