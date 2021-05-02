Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 356.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $819.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $772.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $829.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

