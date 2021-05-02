Usca Ria LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after buying an additional 768,289 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

