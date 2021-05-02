Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 9,320 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 20.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.39 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $323.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.