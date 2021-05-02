Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Update

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.16. The company had a trading volume of 336,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

