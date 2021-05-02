Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HSBC

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $21.50 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vale stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vale by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vale by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

