Value Monitoring Inc. Purchases Shares of 317,418 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Value Monitoring Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 47.2% of Value Monitoring Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. 7,211,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,062. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

