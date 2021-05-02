Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 558,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,988. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.95.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

