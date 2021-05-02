Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 19,782 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. 5,110,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,948. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

