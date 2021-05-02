Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $61,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.