Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of VCLT opened at $102.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $113.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.