Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $232.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

