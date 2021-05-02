Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

