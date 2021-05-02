Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.66. Vaxart shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 397,442 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

