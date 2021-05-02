Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 44,262 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $144,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 81,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.12.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

