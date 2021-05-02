Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 233,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,191,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 132,370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,469,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 62,622 shares in the last quarter.

MSOS stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

