Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

