Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $21,677,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $228.30 and a one year high of $342.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.76 and a 200 day moving average of $312.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

