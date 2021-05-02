Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 116.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

