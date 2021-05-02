Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Tesla by 80.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 592.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $686.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

