VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,688.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $1,688.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,039.63 or 1.00157175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00180016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,608,252 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

