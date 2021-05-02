Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $728.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $728.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $736.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.50 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $689.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.20 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $295,450,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after purchasing an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

