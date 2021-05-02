Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

