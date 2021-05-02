Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,018 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.