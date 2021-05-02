Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 324 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.69 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.

