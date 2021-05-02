Versant Capital Management Inc Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

