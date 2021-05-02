Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 80.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 592.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

