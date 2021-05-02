Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 313 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

