Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 4,450 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

