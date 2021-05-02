Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.84

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.84 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.60). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.59), with a volume of 297,133 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £166.69 million and a P/E ratio of -22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.84.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

