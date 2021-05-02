Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

