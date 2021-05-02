Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $38.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 6.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 1.04% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $38,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $149.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34.

