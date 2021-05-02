Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $259.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.14 and a 200-day moving average of $239.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

