Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Short Interest Up 64.7% in April

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 90,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VSPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Shares of VSPR stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

