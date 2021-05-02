Viberate 1-Day Volume Tops $6.35 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Viberate has a total market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.00853619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.92 or 0.08680365 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

