VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.61.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. 9,397,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,368. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

