Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNOM opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

