VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS VQSLF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 2,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -1.12. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

