Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $464,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 664,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

