Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $245.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Shares of V opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

