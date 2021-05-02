Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 41.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37. Visteon has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.