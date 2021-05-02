VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $171.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of VMW opened at $160.83 on Thursday. VMware has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in VMware by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 20.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

