Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.58 million.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 639,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,359. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $253,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

