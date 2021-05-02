Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vornado Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 557.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

