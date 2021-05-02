W Green Pay 24 Hour Volume Hits $49,042.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $223,028.18 and $49,042.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.00858771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,042.02 or 0.08882438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00047562 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

