Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €148.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €127.45 ($149.95).

WCH opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 12 month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €121.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €110.99.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

