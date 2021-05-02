Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,302,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after acquiring an additional 820,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.