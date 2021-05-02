Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given NA Rating at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)‘s stock had its “na” rating reiterated by ATB Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$155.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WCN opened at C$146.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$138.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.92. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$117.25 and a 52 week high of C$148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

